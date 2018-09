Clay Travis is a big Tennessee Titans fan and a few years back he said what he’d do if he was the team’s general manager. On Sunday, the Titans’ Twitter account trolled him by reminding him of his terrible idea:

Glad you aren't the GM. pic.twitter.com/3IrmohM9bq — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) September 9, 2018

This seems like some light-hearted trolling from a team to one of its fans but it’s still funny.