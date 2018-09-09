Dan Fouts Rips Los Angeles Chargers Home Crowd In Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers have welcomed a pathetic crowd to their second season opener in LA. The crowd is overflowing with Kansas City Chiefs fans who are loud and making things difficult for Los Angeles’ least-favorite franchise.

Chargers Hall of Famer Dan Fouts is on the CBS broadcast of the game and he’s made his feelings on the team’s move from San Diego to Los Angeles clear in the past. He didn’t hold back today:

After commercial break, Dan #MFIC Fouts doubles down on the joke that is the @LA_Chargerz! Love it! #SellDeanSell pic.twitter.com/G2Hcpqr7h0 — Franco El Tanko (@FrancoElTanko) September 9, 2018

CBS’s national broadcast going in on the Chargers. As a San Diegan, I love it. As someone who is supposed to be a dispassionate observer of the NFL for my job, I think we can all realize this is a joke and an embarrassment to the league.

In the second-biggest market in the country, the Chargers can’t find 25,000 of their own fans to pack a tiny soccer stadium. It’s pathetic.

It won’t change any time soon.

The “Fight for LA” has been a pathetic mess and a complete failure. There’s no other way to see it.