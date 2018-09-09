Hue Jackson Vs. Sean McDermott For Most Delusional NFL Coach Take, Who Ya Got?

One of my low-key favorite parts of the NFL is the banal soundbites that come out of the coaches in postgame press conferences. This week, Hue Jackson and Sean McDermott distinguished themselves in the field.

First we’ve got Hue, trying to explain how Josh Gordon started when he wasn’t supposed to, and putting everyone’s mind in a pretzel:

Hue Jackson after making a big point about how Josh Gordon wasn’t going to start said a personnel grouping led to Gordon starting and he didn’t want that and was disappointed it happened. So Gordon started by mistake it seems — Doug Lesmerises (@DougLesmerises) September 9, 2018

Next we’ve got McDermott, not wanting to go out on a ledge to evaluate Nathan Peterman, who was 5-18 for 24 yards and 2 INTs, and got benched for Josh Allen in a 47-3 drubbing by the Ravens:

#Bills HC Sean McDermott says he needs to look at the tape before he has a true assessment of Nathan Peterman — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) September 9, 2018

Who ya got?