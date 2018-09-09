VIDEO: Joe Mixon Does In My Feelings Challenge After Touchdown, Asks “Kiki, Do You Love Me”?

NFL USA Today Sports

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon just did the “In My Feelings” challenge after scoring his first touchdown of the season:

So glad the NFL is letting players have fun again!

