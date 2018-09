The Steelers tied the Browns in Cleveland today, and their holdout running back Le'Veon Bell had an emoji that says one thousand words:

Bell’s replacement James Conner carried the ball 31 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns, and had five catches for 57 yards. But, he also had a costly fumble, and the Steelers failed to win a game they were favored in. Would Bell have made the difference? Will he be back next week or will his holdout continue?