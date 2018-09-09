Los Angeles Chargers Welcomed Another Pathetic Crowd In Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers opened the second season of their “Fight for LA” and it’s going just about as well as the first year. The Bolts opened the season by welcoming the Kansas City Chiefs to Los Angeles. Apparently a huge chunk of K.C.’s fanbase came along for the ride.

I’m gonna shock you here, but the crowd at the StubHub Center was overwhelmingly packed with opposing fans. It was a sea of red.

Enjoy:

And with the bugle, the season has begun pic.twitter.com/iKOu2krAPg — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) September 9, 2018

Harry How/Getty Images

Dean’s #FightForLA gaining even more momentum in 2018. Another huge sellout on opening day for the Chargers at Stubhub. pic.twitter.com/cBM3qDA8I5 — Casimir Morawski (@Casimir_LM7) September 9, 2018

Listen to the crowd on this play and remember, it’s a Chargers home game:

#Chiefs fans doing their chant as they lead 31-12. Empty seats here in the third quarter. Hasn’t seemed sold out, but announced attendance numbers by team to come. People also taking shade under awnings in concourse area, so that’s to be considered too. pic.twitter.com/9qkflNTRSd — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) September 9, 2018

Geno Smith tried to pump up the home crowd and…yeah:

Chargers home game. There is no red in the Chargers uniform. pic.twitter.com/nQupomSTz2 — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) September 9, 2018

How many Chargers fans do you see in this image of a Chargers home game pic.twitter.com/F97c2YiQuu — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) September 9, 2018

All the Chargers fans are leaving. pic.twitter.com/GupATuLsSx — SD ROB (@roblonueve) September 9, 2018

Even Chargers great Dan Fouts ripped the situation on CBS’ national broadcast.

Dean Spanos and his idiot sons ignored when everyone told them this exact scenario would play out. Now they’re in a city that doesn’t want them, have no fans and their team is an embarrassment on the field, losing 38-28 in its opener.

This is so pathetic and stupid it’s hilarious. It’s also a continuing source of embarrassment for the NFL.