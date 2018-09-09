VIDEO: Saquon Barkley Explodes for 68-Yard Touchdown

Saquon Barkley, who we’re all eagerly anticipating to do lots of cool stuff like this, exploded on the vaunted Jaguars defense for a 68-yard touchdown run, the first time he’s reached the endzone as a pro. A positive sign of things to come?
Latest Leads
1hr
1hr
VIDEO: Gronkowski Catch Have Should Been Reviewed in the Patriots/ Texans Game
Big missed call by the refs
2hr
2hr
Video: Leonard Fournette Leaves Game With Hamstring Injury
Questionable to return.
3hr
3hr
David Johnson's Contract Is Slap to Le'Veon Bell's Face
David Johnson surely didn’t mean to screw over Le’Veon Bell. But he did.
4hr
Joes vs. Pros Breakdown for NFL Week 1: The Cleveland Browns Lead the Way
3 games that you should consider before placing your wagers
5hr
REPORT: LeSean McCoy Not Expected To Face Charges In Connection to Armed Robbery
The police haven’t found any actionable evidence.
17hr
18hr
VIDEO: Jimbo Fisher Lost It After Controversial Fumble Call
Texas A&M was driving late against Clemson with a chance to tie the game when wide receiver Quartney Davis fumbled the football near (…)
Comments