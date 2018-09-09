NFL USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Saquon Barkley Explodes for 68-Yard Touchdown

NFL

Saquon Barkley, who we’re all eagerly anticipating to do lots of cool stuff like this, exploded on the vaunted Jaguars defense for a 68-yard touchdown run, the first time he’s reached the endzone as a pro. A positive sign of things to come?

, NFL

Comments

