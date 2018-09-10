The 10 Most Important NFL Stats From Week 1

0.0: The QB rating for Nathan Peterman, the Buffalo Bills QB who went 5-for-18 passing with two turnovers in losing a 47-3 bloodbath to the Ravens. Peterman was sacked three times and was basically as ineffective as he was last year. Peterman has thrown 70 career NFL passes; eight of them have been intercepted.

1: Khalil Mack had the perfect first half Sunday night against the Packers: A sack, a forced fumble and fumble recovery, and an interception for a touchdown. Don’t ask me where he was in the second half, though …