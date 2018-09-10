NBC Has a New Sunday Night Football Song

Gone are the days of waiting all day for Sunday night.

NBC surprised viewers everywhere last night by debuting a new Sunday Night Football song by Carrie Underwood that is less about anticipation and more about getting the game on. It is called — checks notes — Game On.

Underwood has welcomed fans to Sunday night since 2013 and remade the theme song previously sung by Pink and Faith Hill a year later.

Some may find the new music too jarring to enjoy and hold onto the old version with firm nostaglia. But, folks, I am here to tell you that this new diddy bangs. And more importantly, it is a bridge to the past. Underwood is not shy about drawing on the main themes: football, NBC, and the day of the week.

Please give it a chance.