Roundup: Hurricane Florence Approaches; Les Moonves Resigns at CBS; & Every Drew Brees Pass Ever Thrown

Kendall Jenner at fashion week … “Men Challenge Scientists With Alternative Or Conspiracy Theories More Than Women” … insanely dumb headline at a real news outlet: “Elon Musk smokes cannabis and drinks whiskey as he discusses AI and space on podcast” … CBS honcho Les Moonves got accused of sexual harassment by six more women, then he resigned … also, he Les Moonves admitted to unwanted kissing of his doctor, and then masturbating in front of her … inside CBS, will all those who stood by Moonves for months lose their jobs? … RIP North Carolina sportscaster Mike Hogewood … Olivia Munn’s castmates in “Predator” are not happy with her … hurricane Florence is heading to North Carolina with possible Tuesday landfall … an off-duty police officer has been charged with manslaughter for killing her neighbor …

Podcast: You’re aware of the secondary father in movies, like Morpheus, Mr. Miyagi and Obi Wan? I talked about it in sports, specifically the situation in Seattle with Russell Wilson. Also, NFL predictions for the season. [ITunes]

Rodney Anderson, the talented Oklahoma running back, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the win over UCLA. It’s his 3rd major college injury. [Oklahoman]

“A billionaire pharmaceuticals executive who has been blamed for spurring the US opioid crisis stands to profit from the epidemic after he patented a new treatment for drug addicts.” [FT]

I don’t think Ed Orgeron is the next Dabo Swinney, but here’s a case that he could be. [College Football Country]

It’s an MCL injury for Doug Baldwin, the best Seahawks receiver. [Seattle Times]

Extremely in-depth look at every pass Drew Brees had thrown in his career. That’s 7,485 passes before this season. [The Advocate]

Really sad story: A sportswriter whose son committed suicide, meets the parents of former Washington State QB Tyler Hilinski. The football player committed suicide in January. [ESPN]

“The question, What happened to Tucker Carlson? is worth answering. If we can figure out how an intelligent writer and conservative can go from writing National Magazine Award–nominated articles and being hailed by some of the best editors in the business, to shouting about immigrants on Fox News, perhaps we can understand what is happening to this country, or at least to journalism, in 2018.” [CJR]

I don’t understand what goes through people’s minds when they sign up for this.