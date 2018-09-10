Mike Zimmer Too Busy Preparing for Packers to Watch Packers

Aaron Rodgers put together a performance for the ages last night. The Green Bay Packers kept pace with Minnesota atop the NFC Central. And Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, who knows the inner workings of the NFL as well as anyone, was too busy to watch it because he was preparing to play the Packers. And he doesn’t have a way to watch live sports, anyway.

Mike Zimmer on last night's game by Aaron Rodgers: "I don't have a TV, so I didn't watch it.'' — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) September 10, 2018

A couple things here. First, congratulations to Zimmer for turning the Football Guy dial up to 11. Anything worth doing is worth doing all the way.

Second, we’re now left to wonder if he has a computer at home. Cord-cutters are watching a ton of stuff these days, and I’m sure Zimmer could snag a buddy’s log-in to watch divisional games if he so wished. Also, does this mean he’s created a situation for himself in which it’s impossible to watch film at his own home?

Perhaps all these stories we hear about coaches going to the office at 3:30 a.m. are born out of the misguided notion that they can’t watch stuff at home.