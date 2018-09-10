PM Roundup: Carrie Underwood; Aaron Rodgers Could Miss Time; Jason Witten Is Ready For Monday Night Football

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which wants you to know FOOTBALL IS BACK!!!!!!

Fans not a fan of Carrie’s new song: Football fans apparently hate Carrie Underwood’s new Sunday Night Football song.

Rodgers could miss time: Aaron Rodgers is not guaranteed to play next week after injuring his knee in the season opener Sunday night.

Witten ready for MNF: Jason Witten is ready to make his debut as the lead analyst for Monday Night Football.

Tweet of the Day:

Tom Brady once told an NFL coach, if Aaron Rodgers had Patriots' offensive scheme & institutional knowledge on opposing defenses, "He'd throw for 7,000 yards every year. He's so much more talented than me." — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) September 10, 2018

