USA Today Sports

PM Roundup: Carrie Underwood; Aaron Rodgers Could Miss Time; Jason Witten Is Ready For Monday Night Football

Carrie Underwood

PM Roundup: Carrie Underwood; Aaron Rodgers Could Miss Time; Jason Witten Is Ready For Monday Night Football

PM Roundup

PM Roundup: Carrie Underwood; Aaron Rodgers Could Miss Time; Jason Witten Is Ready For Monday Night Football

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which wants you to know FOOTBALL IS BACK!!!!!!

Fans not a fan of Carrie’s new song: Football fans apparently hate Carrie Underwood’s new Sunday Night Football song.

View this post on Instagram

Summer vibes! 👙 😎☀️ @CALIAbyCarrie

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

Rodgers could miss time: Aaron Rodgers is not guaranteed to play next week after injuring his knee in the season opener Sunday night.

Witten ready for MNF: Jason Witten is ready to make his debut as the lead analyst for Monday Night Football.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Nathan Peterman and the Worst Week 1 NFL Starters Ever

Los Angeles Chargers Welcomed Another Pathetic Crowd In Week 1

Aaron Rodgers Just Had His All-Time Memorable Moment, Yet Again

Mike Zimmer Too Busy Preparing for Packers to Watch Packers

Around the Sports Internet:

The Dallas Cowboys need to let Dak Prescott take over instead of hamstringing him

Khalil Mack made Jon Gruden and the Raiders look terrible Sunday night

Grading every NFL team after Week 1

So is the Herm Edwards experiment actually working at Arizona State?

Song of the Day:

, , , , , , , , , , , , PM Roundup

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home