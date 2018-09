Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and ex-Playboy Playmate Kayla Rae Reid tied the knot in Palm Springs, California this past weekend. TMZ has a gallery:

Caiden Zane Lochte served as a ring bearer at the wedding. The couple had originally exchanged vows back in June of 2017, but they waited to do a larger ceremony for their friends and family because they wanted Caiden to have a bigger role in the ceremony.