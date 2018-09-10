VIDEO: It Took One Week for an NFL Coach to Contradict Tony Romo Point Spread Proclamation

A couple weeks ago, CBS lead NFL analyst Tony Romo said, via SI’s Jimmy Traina, that NFL players “never” know the point spreads of the games they’re in. I found this very hard to believe, given all the times we’ve heard players and coaches squawk about how big of underdogs they were after games that they won. How could they know how big of dogs they were without knowing the line?

In the Bucs’ locker room after yesterday’s victory in New Orleans, Bucs coach Dirk Koetter proudly exclaimed that they were the biggest underdogs in the league on Sunday because outsiders didn’t know what was going on:

I guess by technicality to preserve the truth of Romo’s proclamation this is an NFL coach and not an NFL player, but this sure seemed like a point that Koetter hammered home all week in the lead-up to the game.

What % of players do you think are aware of point spreads heading into games?