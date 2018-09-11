8 Way-Too-Early College Football Overreactions

Two weeks into the college football season and things are happening. Sparse data points abound, upon which we can draw conclusions and rewrite narratives. Here are some of the most striking storylines begging for overreaction.

Herm Edwards is a Genius

A bunch of absolute idiots spent the offseason telling you why the ESPN-to-Tempe transition was going to be a disaster. Shows how much they know. Edwards’ Sun Devils are 2-0 and knocked off Michigan State this weekend in a grinding, tough affair. The players, fans, and administration are buying into his front-office-type structure.

Alabama Should Go for Two After Every Touchdowns

The Crimson Tide appear to be unstoppable, with Tua Tagovailoa rendering any quarterback controversy questions obsolete. This could be the best offense Nick Saban has ever had. But somehow, after all of these years of subpar kicking, Alabama is still in search of a reliable guy to boot the ball through the uprights. They’ve missed three extra points in two games. I’m not A mathematician but it may be worth going for two after scores.