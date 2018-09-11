Greg Olsen Already Broke His Foot Again, May Regret Not Pursuing Broadcasting Jobs

Greg Olsen missed a big chunk of last year with a foot injury, ending his three-year streak of 1,000 receiving yard seasons in Carolina. During his time off with the injury, Olsen got an opportunity to work as a color analyst on a game with FOX last year (you may remember the row with the Vikings over Olsen getting access as a current player on a rival team). Andrew Marchand reported last March that Olsen was interviewing for the ESPN Monday Night Football gig and was also in consideration at FOX if he chose to retire.

Jason Witten, of course, got the job as a fellow older tight end who did decide to walk away from playing to go straight to the booth. We don’t know the circumstances for Olsen, but he certainly performed well in his one-game audition last year, and would have been as strong a candidate as Witten.

Well, Olsen decided to return to play again in 2018. That lasted less than a full game, and it’s now being reported that the 33-year-old Olsen broke his foot again.

Panthers announced TE Greg Olsen re-fractured his right foot against Dallas. There are no plans for surgery at this time. Olsen hopes to be able to play again this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2018

#Panthers TE Greg Olsen (foot) is expected to miss a significant chunk of time, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Evaluations ongoing to see how long he's out but it's clear he'll be down a while. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 11, 2018

Olsen may try to come back again, but the body may just be telling him it’s time (like how Tony Romo could not stay healthy at the end). One wonders if the same opportunities will be there one year later in the broadcast booth–we know that the Monday Night one will not be.