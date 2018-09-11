Marcus Peters Does Marshawn Lynch Crotch Grab To Finish Off Pick-Six

Marcus Peters and the Los Angeles Rams had a whole lot of fun at the Oakland Raiders’ expense Monday night. The Rams won going away 33-13 after a dominant second half. Peters got to punctuate the win with a late pick-six and he went into the end zone in style.

Peters copied Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch’s famous crotch grab touchdown celebrating as he crossed the goal line:

MARCUS PETERS IN OAKLAND pic.twitter.com/NOjIb2ag3F — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 11, 2018

And a nice still shot for you:

Best touchdown cele these eyes have ever seen pic.twitter.com/CE8KUF3SIT — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) September 11, 2018

For those who don’t know, Peters and Lynch grew up in the same area and have known each other for years. They’re close, so this was almost certainly an homage from Peters.

I’m sure a fine will be coming the young cornerback’s way, but he won’t care. That was a perfect way to cap off Jon Gruden’s awful return to coaching.