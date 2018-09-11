Roundup: Sam Darnold Dominates Lions; Nicki Minaj vs Cardi B; & Les Moonves Tried to Ruin Janet Jackson

Selena Gomez, the singer/actress … woman in Louisiana shot her estranged husband to death in a Walmart parking lot in front of their children … “Les Moonves Was Obsessed With Ruining Janet Jackson’s Career” … Nicki Minaj vs Cardi B is the fight that the rap world needs … “Wait, So How Much of the Ocean Is Actually Fished?” … just say no to urine therapy, which might be a thing … a sportsbook features “fan caves” … Cristiano Ronaldo looks like he is enjoying life … a get-well-soon shoutout to Eric Crawford, the writer in Louisville who recently had a stroke …

Sam Darnold is going to the Hall of Fame, obviously. The Jets destroyed the Lions, 48-17, and Darnold, outside of the first pass of the game, was excellent. [NY Post]

Missed this last week: Boris Diaw retired from the NBA. [NBA.com]

A high school football game ended 99-81. Yes, really. [Omaha.com]

Podcast: You’re aware of the secondary father in movies, like Morpheus, Mr. Miyagi and Obi Wan? I talked about it in sports, specifically the situation in Seattle with Russell Wilson. Also, NFL predictions for the season. [ITunes]

Jalen Ramsey said he could probably crack the NHL in six months if he wanted. Naturally, NHL players aren’t happy with that comment. [ESPN]

The mayor of some podunk town in Louisiana is trying to ban Nike. [Buzzfeed]

Fansided, a website that Sports Illustrated owns, is allegedly using some shady practices when it comes to paying writers. [Deadspin]

Lost amid the Browns exciting tie with the Steelers with this big news in Cleveland: Rodney Hood is staying with the Cavs for one year at $3.4 million. [Plain Dealer]

Sounds like Devin Booker of the Suns will need hand surgery and it’s unclear if he’ll be ready for the start of the season. [Arizona Republic]

A Kevin Durant workout video already has over 100k views after just two days.

