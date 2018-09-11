PM Roundup: Victoria Justice; Jets Defense Knew Lions Signals; Sam Darnold Had An Impressive Debut

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is all-in on In-Sam-ity!

Victoria dominating NYFW: Victoria Justice has been all over New York Fashion Week looking phenomenal. I know PM Roundup features her a lot but…I mean, do I really need to have a reason?

Jets knew Lions signals: The New York Jets defense apparently knew all of Matt Stafford’s hand signals during their 48-17 blowout win over the Lions.

Darnold and Jets look great: Sam Darnold’s impressive debut was made possibly by the Jets’ vastly improved defense.

Tweet of the Day:

Worst throw you’ll see all season. Couldn’t keep Khalil Mack tho. pic.twitter.com/ChFkumre3G — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 11, 2018

