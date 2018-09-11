VIDEO: Phillies Groundskeepers Bust Out Flamethrowers

Last night’s Nationals-Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park was canceled due to a soggy field. Torrential rain rendered the playing surface unplayable and thousands of people had to find other Monday night entertainment.

But the Phillies groundskeepers? They tried their level best to make the baseball happen. At one point they even busted out flamethrowers in an attempt to dry the field.

That’s right, they have flamethrowers.

Phillies groundskeepers are using two flamethrowers to try to get the infield dirt ready in an effort to make the field playable for tonight’s game vs. the Nationals pic.twitter.com/ywwfE6NqDp — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) September 10, 2018

They’re using BLOWTORCHES to try and dry the infield here at Citizens Bank Park. Blowtorches. pic.twitter.com/brrYKs1y8J — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) September 10, 2018

One can only imagine how much time and energy has been spent by the staff dreaming of this moment. There’s probably a locked closet with all the fun stuff to be used only as a last resort.

Maybe next time this happens someone can fly a helicopter over the field and really boost the bad-boy nature of all this.