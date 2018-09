The Chicago Cubs defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in a pivotal game Tuesday night at Wrigley Field. Stellar defense allowed the home team to keep a clean sheet. Shortstop Addison Russell channeled his inner Javy Baez and turned in this sliding gem.

Third baseman David Bote, who had a great seat for the performance, was turned into a GIF. But hey, mouth agape and happy is a fine way to go through life.