PM Roundup: Amanda Stanton; Russell Westbrook Has Knee Surgery; Dak Prescott Is Cowboys' Biggest Problem

Amanda arrested: Amanda Stanton from “The Bachelor” was arrested for alleged domestic violence against her boyfriend on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Russ has knee injury: Russell Westbrook underwent surgery on his right knee Wednesday and will miss the entire preseason and possibly a few regular season games.

Dak is Cowboys problem: The Dallas Cowboys’ biggest problem is Dak Prescott, not his receivers.

If they make Superman black it should be Jaleel White so he can play Clark and Superman as Steve Urkel and Stefan Urquelle — Almaqah (@_Almaqah) September 12, 2018

Barstool Sports-Sam Ponder Feud Cranks Up to Whole New Level

Dustin Johnson Acknowledges ‘Ups and Downs’ in Relationship With Paulina Gretzky

Dianna Russini Discusses Multitude of NFL Roles at ESPN, Simmering Excitement of New Season

Russell Westbrook Knee Surgery Elicits Natural Question About His Long-Term Explosiveness

It’s Josh Allen time in Buffalo, as the Bills will start their rookie quarterback in Week 2

Nick Bosa has become college football’s most dominant player, here’s how he did it

The U.S. men’s national team beat Mexico 1-0 Tuesday night

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings are looking really good right now

