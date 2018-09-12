Dez Bryant Spotted With Jerry Jones after Terrible Week 1 for Cowboys Offense

The Dallas Cowboys need a No. 1 receiver. And their former No. 1 receiver, Dez Bryant, spent Tuesday night at a concert with the team’s owner Jerry Jones. Bryant is still a free agent (and has been fishing for a team on Twitter in recent weeks).

Is anyone else making a connection?

Even after a night with Jones, Bryant’s return to the Cowboys seems unlikely. Bryant burned bridges after Week 1 by rubbing the Cowboys’ 16-8 loss in Dallas’ collective face.

Bryant, for example, made it clear he thought the Cowboys would have won if he and kicker Dan Bailey were still on the team.

Dak Prescott finished the game throwing 19 of 29 for 170 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. The Carolina Panthers sacked him six times for 32 yards. Dallas’ leading receiver was Cole Beasley, who had seven receptions for 73 yards.

In all likelihood, Bryant will end up with a team like the Cleveland Browns in the coming days or weeks. But there’s not harm in him spending time with one of the few advocates he has left in Jones.