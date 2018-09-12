Fantasy Football Trade Outlook: Buy Low, Sell High Candidates for Week 2

Now that your first waiver wire has officially come and gone, it is time to look into some trades! This weekly article will give you a breakdown on buy-low and sell-high candidates throughout the season.

Buy-low Candidates:

Trey Burton (TE, Chicago Bears): The negatives: Burton put up a dud of a line with one catch for 15 yards against the Packers. The positives: Burton played 87% of the snaps, ran 33 routes and stayed to block only 3 times, and was second on the team in targets (6). The Bears paid Burton big money due to his versatility and knowledge of this offense. He is a going to be an integral part of this team, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he finished the season as a top-ten fantasy TE. With the Seahawks, Cardinals, Bucs, and Dolphins coming up, look for the Bears to game plan to get him more looks the next few weeks.

Chris Hogan (WR, New England Patriots): Hogan, like Burton, flopped on a week he should’ve gotten buckets, which led to some very angry team owners. You know some GMs are freaking out about his performance, so now is the time to strike. In week 1, Phillip Dorsett was the beneficiary of Tom Brady’s magic, but that won’t last. Last season, before Hogan got injured in week 7, he was a top-10 fantasy PPR WR in this offense while playing with Brandin Cooks. With Cooks gone to the Rams, Hogan is undervalued right now, especially for the amount of targets he is going to get going forward.

Jack Doyle (TE, Indianapolis Colts): While Eric Ebron was the TE who hauled in the touchdown in week 1, there will be plenty of balls to go around in this Colts offense moving forward. Doyle was second in targets (10) to only T.Y. Hilton (11), had the second most red zone targets (2), and played 93.9% of the Colts offensive snaps. Doyle, like Burton above, is just too big a part of this offense to not put up numbers.

Devin Funchess (WR, Carolina Panthers): I know Funchess owners are angry after week 1, myself included, but this is the perfect time to trade for him. While he only caught 3 balls, he was targeted 5 times out of Cam Newton’s 26 passes, good for a 19.23% pass share. This should go up moving forward, due to Greg Olsen’s foot injury. It always sucks to bring up injuries, but the show must go on for fantasy owners. When Olsen went down with the same injury last season, Funchess’ numbers rose dramatically and he averaged over 18+ in PPR leagues. He is a WR1 on a team that is going to get into some shootouts with the Saints and Bucs later this season. Grab him while you can.

Corey Davis (WR, Tennessee Titans): Davis didn’t score last week, but led the team in targets (14), which was over 33% of the team’s targets. He was also first in red zone targets (2). Both Rishard Matthews and Taywan Taylor were non-factors, and Delanie Walker is now hurt. Marcus Mariota seems to be just fine, so Davis is the perfect buy-low candidate.

Aaron Jones (RB, Green Bay Packers): Jones, who is still suspended for one more game, is the best all-around running back in Green Bay. Look for a GM who has him stashed, but suffered an injury to his roster and is looking to free up a roster spot. This would be a good time to buy Jones, especially with Aaron Rodgers hobbled.