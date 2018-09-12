Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin Accuses Canelo Alvarez of Having Injection Marks All Over His Body

Canelo Alvarez/Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin Part II is just days away and the feud is once again heating up. Four months after it was originally scheduled, and postponed due to Canelo’s suspension for testing positive for the banned performance-enhancing drug clenbuterol, GGG is stating he saw injection marks all over Canelo’s body prior to their first fight.

GGG told reporters, via Metro:

“You can’t deny there was some injection marks. On his arms there was some injection marks. I don’t know what it was but the injection marks were evidently there; everywhere, his biceps, his stomach, and pretty much everywhere.”

GGG can say all he wants he doesn’t know what they were, but we all know he is accusing Canelo of cheating dating back to their first fight that ended in a controversial draw.

These comments do not make GGG look nearly as good as he likely intended for them to do. If he believes this, why fight him again? Why step up in the ring with someone who could cause unnatural damage to your health?

As for Canelo, this is what happens and is going to happen when you test positive multiple times for a banned substance and delay the biggest fight that can be made in the sport. Not only has GGG piled on since his suspension, in April it came out that Floyd Mayweather believed Canelo was on “something” five years after their showdown.

The hype for Part II of this rivalry has been relatively quiet, and while this is not good hype, it has boxing fans like me embarrassingly excited to watch two people punch each other on a Saturday night.