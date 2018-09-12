Roundup: Kyrie Irving to Harvard Business School; Volleyball Team vs. Nike; & College Football Player Has Foot Amputated

Abigail Ratchford, popular on Instagram … can Facebook break democracy? … “A Texas school district opened a water park – and you paid for it” … if you are a social media specialist for a college football team and you blast fans, you’ll get in trouble … “man cuts neighbor with chainsaw during argument over shrubs” … cutting the cord is popular, but do you realize how expensive all those streaming services are? … “Dozens of ‘mysterious radio bursts’ from outer space detected by alien-hunting artificial intelligence” …



So disrespectful of Jeff Goodman to put Loyola 25th in his preseason rankings. At least he has Nevada in the Top 10. [Watch Stadium]

“NCAA throws a monkey wrench over Kentucky soccer game with Foo Fighters.” [Courier-Journal]

Kyrie Irving to Harvard Business School. [Boston.com]

University of Central Oklahoma football player was crawling under a train at 3 am when the train started moving. The player had to get his foot amputated. [KFOR]

Antonio Brown rarely talks to the media, and on Instagram his life looks great. But he’s got a lot of not-good things going on. [Undefeated]

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle has been arrested and accused of rape. [Star Telegram]

“Missouri college volleyball team replaces its Nike uniforms.” This really happened. [The Hill]

Podcast: You’re aware of the secondary father in movies, like Morpheus, Mr. Miyagi and Obi Wan? I talked about it in sports, specifically the situation in Seattle with Russell Wilson. Also, NFL predictions for the season. [ITunes]

Really hope you read this story last week on the demise of the Seattle Seahawks dynasty. [SI.com]

More changes are coming to Get Up, this time behind the camera. [Sporting News]

“One day away: Ed Cooley, 9/11 and the recruit who saved his life.” [The Athletic]

The interest in Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick: This video got one million views in a day.