VIDEO: Congregation Loves It as Pastor Roasts Colin Kaepernick, Cuts Up Nike Stuff

Rev. Mack Morris, of Woodridge Baptist Church in Mobile, found a news hook for his sermon on Sunday morning. With the first full slate of NFL games on the schedule, the pastor incorporated Colin Kaepernick’s Nike deal into the mix. Morris busted out a pair of scissors and cut up his own Nike headband and wristband at the pulpit in protest. And the congregation loved it, giving him a standing ovation.

Video at the 46:42 mark:

09-09-18 “The Storms of Life” from Woodridge Baptist Church on Vimeo.

“I ain’t using that no more,” Morris said. “He’s inked a contract with Nike. No one knows or is telling how many multi-million dollars that is going to be simply because he won’t stand when the national anthem is sung.”

“I know there are a lot of people, in general, who are very upset,” Morris said on Monday during an interview with AL.com. “I know there are a number of high schools and colleges who are dropping Nike. Some folks are tied into long-term contracts, so I don’t think we’ve seen the end of this. It’s a ground swell. I think Nike, personally, made a calculated decision.”

Perhaps you prepared to see a faith leader doing that in a house of worship. Perhaps you anticipated this turn in the saga. Perhaps I am in the minority in being surprised by such an action.

Anyway, that’s where we are right now.

Morris joins other Christian groups in speaking out against Nike and Kaepernick. The College of the Ozarks swapped out their Swoosh and Liberty University is reconsidering its relationship per Jerry Falwell Jr.