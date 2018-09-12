USA Today Sports

Ric Flair Gets Married For The Fifth Time

Ric Flair has made it official, locking down his longtime fiancee Wendy Barlow in a low-key marriage ceremony on Wednesday.

The Night Before The Big Day! @thewonderouswendy

TMZ is reporting that Dolph Ziggler walked Wendy down the aisle and The Undertaker was also in attendance. Flair and Taker (real name: Mark Calaway) are close outside the ring:

Flair is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer — once on his own and once with The Four Horsemen — and he rocked a sweet custom suit during Wednesday’s ceremony.

The 69-year-old Flair has been dating Barlow for more than six years.

