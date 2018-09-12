Russell Westbrook Knee Surgery Elicits Natural Question About His Long-Term Explosiveness

Russell Westbrook underwent arthroscopic knee surgery today and will be re-evaluated in four weeks, the Thunder announced. While knee and ACL injuries are no longer the career death knell they once were, it’s worth noting that this is at least the fourth procedure Westbrook has had on his right knee.

Westbrook turns 30 years old in November. He has of course returned from knee injuries before to be his old explosive self, but it does bear wondering how long he can keep up his frenetic pace of play. It’s not as though Westbrook is a finesse jump shooter; his game relies on being the Energizer Bunny, zipping and jumping around the court, exhibiting admirable effort and hustle.

The Thunder had had a tremendous offseason, wooing Paul George to return when everyone thought he was going to the Lakers, and the addition by subtraction of moving on from Carmelo Anthony. This Westbrook news is by no means game over for them right now, but you also can’t say it’s not concerning.