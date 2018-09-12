VIDEO: Sean McVay Remembers Everything

Sean McVay, 32-year-old wunderkind who heads the Los Angeles Rams, has a sharp football mind. Part of that is apparently a photographic memory. Like an elephant — or singularly focused football guy — he never forgets.

Bleacher Report’s Simms & Lefkoe show put him to the test with some brainteasers and McVay passed with flying colors.

This is impressive but someone else needs to drill down on this and ask McVay about a nondescript 2-yard dive or illegal procedure penalty four years ago to see if he’s an actual robot.