10 Questions With Saquon Barkley On Jalen Ramsey, Le'Veon Bell's Holdout And the Brown's Lack of Pre-Draft Interest

Here are 10 questions with New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who discussed his trash talk with and respect for Jalen Ramsey, Le'Veon Bell’s holdout and the Cleveland Brown’s surprising lack of pre-draft interest.

1. You’re known almost exclusively for your strengths. What are your weaknesses?

“Just continuing to grow in the game. Understanding when to take the 2. Understanding when to bounce it. Understanding when to try to dance a little more. Understanding when to use power. I wouldn’t say that’s a flaw. I would say that’s something that I could continue to grow on. You could point to every part of my game — I could continue to grow. I’m only 21 years old. This is my first game in the NFL, and I still have so much room to grow and so much to learn. I think that’s the way you get better. Surround yourself with the right people. Continue to challenge myself and want to be great. And I think the sky’s the limit. And I feel like the sky’s the limit for the team in general. We have a lot of weapons.”

2. What did you and Jalen Ramsey say to each other between the whistles on Sunday?

“It wasn’t interesting at all. Just two competitors getting fired up and I respect Jalen, Jalen’s game and his competitive nature. I love that he’s a trash talker, especially at that position. You’ve got to be very confident. It’s all fun and love, just two competitors going at it. Nothing crazy was said.”

Great run by Saquon Barkley, followed by some extracurricular activity with Jalen Ramsey. Love it! #giants #jags pic.twitter.com/8Bq2iwFR8H — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 9, 2018

3. What do you think about Le’Veon Bell’s contract situation?

“Usually I would just run away from this question, but I feel strongly about Le’Veon. Le’Veon is a great, great player — if not one of the best players in the league. Obviously, he’s very talented. You can use him in so many different areas of the game. I think that he should get paid. But I really have no control over that. That’s more of a situation that they have to figure out over there at the Steelers. All I can do is stay focused on the Giants and stay focused on continuing to get better. I just wish the best for Le’Veon.”

4. You’re a big fan of Call of Duty. What do you love about the game?

“Call of Duty is one of those games that just takes me back to my childhood. Any one of those Call of Duty games. Playing online. Playing with your friend. Trash talking. Saying, ‘I’m better than you.’ Playing 1-on-1 games with sniper-only battles and quick-scoping people.”

5. What other teams in the top 10 picks of the NFL draft showed interest in you?

“I never really got interest from the Browns to be completely honest. There’s some teams that won’t talk to you, but they know everything about you. I’ve met with a lot of teams. I did meet with the Giants. They liked me a lot. I knew that 49ers liked me a lot. There were some other teams.”