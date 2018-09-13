Las Vegas Super Contest Packers-Vikings Line Indicates Probability Aaron Rodgers Is Out

As we sit here on Thursday morning, we have not received an indication one way or another from the Packers whether or not Aaron Rodgers will play on Sunday against the Vikings. However, reading tea leaves, it does seem as though it’s a lot more likely that he misses the game than he indicated in his postgame interview with Michele Tafoya on Sunday night.

The Super Contest, which is the famous season-long Las Vegas NFL spread competition presided over by the Westgate SuperBook, set the line at Vikings -7. (We first noticed this in a tweet from Oddsshark.) Given that before Packers-Bears happened the opening line for Packers-Vikings from the SuperBook was Packers -2.5, this appears to be a pretty clear indication that the expectation at the book is that Rodgers misses Sunday’s game.

Nevertheless, it is also not an indication that they are sure. SuperBook oddsmaker Jeff Sherman tells The Big Lead that for straight betting they currently do not have a line up at the book for this game, but that they had to finalize the line for the Super Contest by Wednesday at 5pm Pacific Time. “We went with the option of [Rodgers] less likely to play,” Sherman said in an email.

Another tea leaf comes from Ian Rapoport, who by my reckoning as a Packers fan and media observer tends to have his finger on the pulse of the organization pretty well:

From @gmfb: An update on #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' knee, why #Chargers DE Joey Bosa (bone bruise) will be out again this week, and the #Rams lose All-Pro Pharoh Cooper. pic.twitter.com/MdsH1W07Qm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2018

You’ll notice that there is no firm commitment on either side, but by reading his body language it seems like the team wants to exercise caution while Rodgers will want to give it a go. We probably aren’t going to know for sure whether Rodgers will play or not until the weekend.