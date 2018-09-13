PM Roundup: Anna Kendrick; Sharks Trade For Erik Karlsson; Tom Brady Responds To Jalen Ramsey

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has Carolina on its mind.

Anna has a new movie: Anna Kendrick has a new movie where she plays a “mommy blogger.” She also thinks mommy bloggers are endlessly creepy.

Sharks land Karlsson: The Ottawa Senators have traded Erik Karlsson to the San Jose Sharks in what is a blockbuster, NHL-changing deal.

Brady responds to Ramsey: Tom Brady says he “never wants to suck” in response to Jalen Ramsey’s criticism of fellow quarterbacks.

Tweet of the Day:

Stephen Strasburg just hit the batter, catcher, and umpire. With the same pitch. 😳 pic.twitter.com/1orqu70aaW — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) September 13, 2018

