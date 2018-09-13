PM Roundup: Anna Kendrick; Sharks Trade For Erik Karlsson; Tom Brady Responds To Jalen Ramsey

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has Carolina on its mind.
Anna has a new movie: Anna Kendrick has a new movie where she plays a “mommy blogger.” She also thinks mommy bloggers are endlessly creepy.
Sharks land Karlsson: The Ottawa Senators have traded Erik Karlsson to the San Jose Sharks in what is a blockbuster, NHL-changing deal.
Brady responds to Ramsey: Tom Brady says he “never wants to suck” in response to Jalen Ramsey’s criticism of fellow quarterbacks.
USC and Texas play again this weekend, but it’s not quite the big time matchup of previous years
Canelo Alvarez has a lot to prove on Saturday against Gennady Golovkin
Hurricane Florence will have a huge impact on sports this weekend
Yannick Ngakoue thinks he’s the best pass rusher in the NFL
