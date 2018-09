The Cincinnati Bengals host rival Baltimore tonight in a rough-and-tumble battle for AFC North superiority. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick is preparing by hitting up a tailgate party at a local nursing home and it looks like a heck of a time.

This resident, in particular, is ready to rock.

Bengals CB Dre Kirkpatrick hosted a tailgate party at a nursing home before tonight's game. This lady stole the show when Snoop Dogg came on… @WLWT @DreKirkSWAG pic.twitter.com/LSPSs3D4P5 — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) September 13, 2018

Bengals by four touchdowns tonight. No way the Ravens are ready for this type of energy.