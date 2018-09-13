Ranking the 0-1 NFL Teams By Chances of Making the Playoffs

15 fanbases are feeling down on themselves after a week 1 lost, but not all should be. Here is a ranking of the 15 0-1 teams by chances of making the playoffs this season:

15. Buffalo Bills

The Bills are not making the playoffs this season. Their offense is bad, they do not have playmakers and have less talent than both the Lions and Browns did when they went 0-16. The positive, however, is they will be starting Josh Allen in week 2 which could mean Nathan Peterman, who is the worst week 1 starting quarterback ever, could not be ruining their season even worse.

14. Arizona Cardinals

It is hard to believe the Redskins are going to be anything more than an average team this season and they just put it on the Cardinals. It is not just a bad first week, either. Coming into the year it was expected that Arizona would be a mess. Teams that start of 0-3 have made the playoffs less 3 percent of the time and the Rams and Bears are going to make that their reality. It will be interesting to see how long the Cardinals hold off going to Josh Rosen if it happens at all this season.

13. Oakland Raiders

The Raiders are a dumpster fire. They just traded their best player, play in an embarrassing stadium, are leaving the city they play for, have an out of touch coach, and looked really bad week 1. The Raiders do not have the talent to beat most teams and it has begun to appear they don’t have the quarterback to beat most teams either.