Roundup: New Apple Specs, Hurricane Florence Waffle House Index, LeBron Producing Ben Simmons TV Show

Cardi B … Details on new Apple phones and watches … Space photos of Hurricane Florence are scary … Watch out Carolinas … The Waffle House index is in effect … Chaos at North Carolina Walmart … NFL offering RedZone channel via OTT mobile for $4.99 a month … “MIT taught a neural network how to show its work” … Layoffs at Meredith Corp. … “Cyclist fired for flipping off the President’s motorcade is running for office” … NYPD cops arrested for allegedly running prostitution ring … Another day, another new LeBron James TV production, this one on the life of Ben Simmons … Here’s the insane list of all LeBron’s other TV/film projects … Michael B. Jordan could play Superman.

Taking the temperature of CBS post Moonves [Variety]

And more tales of skullduggery, and why the board finally turned on Moonves [NY Times]

Are school shooting drills doing more harm than good? [Medium]

Android has made push notifications less annoying [Slate]

An engaged couple is competing against each other on Dancing With the Stars [People]

Stand-up comic John Roy praises Roy Wood Jr.’s work [Vulture]

Jason Martin wrote an oral history on the Titan’s radio broadcast [104.5 The Zone]

Motobike rider grabs competitor’s brake

Lex Luger defeats Hollywood Hogan for the WCW title and the crowd goes wild

Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj Make it happen, @WWE pic.twitter.com/Wu8QxkHSjZ — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) September 9, 2018

Cardi B. vs. Nicki Minaj simmed on WWE 2K