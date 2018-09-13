This Kyrie Irving Rumor Means the Knicks are Either Lying or Ill-Advised

Next summer’s NBA free agent class is loaded with superstars and A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports told the Bulls Talk Podcast the New York Knicks have the same player listed as their first, second, third and fourth choice: Kyrie Irving.

“I’ve spoken with people within [the Knicks] organization. They have made it absolutely crystal clear to me that—if they had their pick of guys that are going to be in the free-agent market [next] summer—Kyrie would be their first, second, third and fourth choice.”

Irving will join a free agent class with Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, and Klay Thompson. All whom are either better than Irving or would have a much greater impact on the Knicks team. Now, Irving may very well be the most available next year out of the five, but that is not what is being reported. The statement is Irving is the guy they want and it is really not even close.

No team, GM, coach, or fanbase can sit back and say they prefer an injury-prone, shoot-first point guard who is impossible to understand over two of the three best players in the NBA, one of the greatest shooters of all-time with a legit defensive game, and a player that can dominate on both ends of the court.

This means the Knicks are either putting out a lie to make it sound to Irving he is their first choice because they feel like he is most likely to join them, or they still have no clue how to run this team. I will go against the latter.

Classify this as “rumor beware.” The New York Knicks know where Irving ranks amongst this class and nobody should believe that he is actually their “first, second, third and fourth choice.” What makes this even worse, the top NBA insider is already saying Irving is going to have a hard time leaving Boston.

Not fooled, Knicks, and Kyrie Irving probably is not either.