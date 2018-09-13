Rounding Third, and Headed for Home, It's A Brown-Eyed Handsome Man

Minnesota Twins catcher Willians Astudillo is affectionately known as La Tortuga, but anyone familiar with Aesop knows that slow and steady wins the race. He willed himself first-to-home on a double last night against the Yankees and looked flat-out awesome while doing it. Helmet off, wind flopping in the air, gasping for air. It was the picture of a man young, wild, and free.

Pure beauty.

The absolute unit that could. pic.twitter.com/r2a5uj9E7o — MLB (@MLB) September 13, 2018

Of course, the 270-foot sprint took it out of our fearless hero.

It’s rare we get to see the complete embodiment of a beer league softball player in the majors. Let’s savor it.