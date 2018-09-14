Miami Dolphins Fans Were the Most Negative in Week 1, Mainly Because They Hate the Jets' Success

Miami Dolphins fans were the most negative of Week 1, according to a data study done by Sam Isenberg, scraping comments and posts from Reddit subs for the various NFL teams.

Miami’s appearance is particularly interesting because there is a high correlation between winning/losing and the negativity of a subreddit. Eleven of the bottom 12 teams in negativity lost in Week 1.

The Titans were 2nd from the bottom, showing that the lightning delay and sheer length of the game between Miami and Tennessee had an impact on positivity. However, the most negative topics for Miami fans were heavily focused on the Jets, who they play this next week. Miami fans used expletives to talk about the Jets, to talk about Sam Darnold’s first career interception, and then bemoan the fact that the Jets might be good.

By the way, I ranked the Jets-Dolphins as the 4th best divisional rivalry, and this would lend credence that the fans take it very seriously.

Check out the rest of Isenberg’s post to see the methodology and where your fanbase ranks.