Roundup: Hurricane Florence Makes Land; PGA Players Have Hangovers; Norm Macdonald Had a Week

Donald Trump paints self as real victim of hurricane that killed 3,000 … Dan Le Batard engagedHugo Lloris out several weeks with thigh injury … Are we losing the democracy habit … Bezos getting into the preschool gameSnakes on a plane … Tim Tebow with universe’s most attractive woman … Brandon McCarthy to retire with 69 nice wins … Love to read the Uranus Examiner … New Jersey is raking it in with legal bettingSeries of explosions rock suburban Boston … Spider-Man is a cop … Anthony Rizzo wore his uniform for the entire road tripRihanna having a moment during NYFW … Hurricane Florence and the looming pig feces problem … PGA players are used to playing hungover … Live Hurricane Florence updates … Zoe Kravitz … Aaron Paul joining Westworld 

A night with bald, freckly Scott Van Pelt. [Hartford Courant]

David Wright, who is retiring, will always be a Met. [NY Post]

Norm Macdonald went on Howard Stern, possibly made things worse. [Hollywood Reporter]

Jason Witten on his Monday Night Football debut.

Can’t believe I missed Maradona and Salt Bae. This is a vital clip.

