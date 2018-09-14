PM Roundup: Olivia Munn; Aaron Rodgers Could Play In Week 2; Top 100 NBA Players List

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is really hoping Aaron Rodgers plays this week.

Olivia is a reason to see Predator: Despite reports to the contrary, the cast of “The Predator” supported Olivia Munn at the premiere this week.

Rodgers could play without practice: Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy has said that Aaron Rodgers could play this week despite not practicing.

Top 100 NBA players list: SI has released its list of the top 100 NBA players.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

VIDEO: Dan Le Batard Producer Reads Miami Herald Engagement Story to Him On-Air

Ed Orgeron Has a Chance to Break the Cycle

So Let’s Talk About Steve Smith versus Michael Irvin, and Under-Appreciated Wide Receivers

College Football Week 3 Picks: Wisconsin Will Wake Up

Around the Sports Internet:

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan has addressed Troy Aikman’s criticism of him for not talking after the team’s Week 1 loss

Pete Rose says he’s in “poor health” amid a nasty divorce

Joe Flacco should still be the Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback … at least for now

Sticking with Eli Manning and not drafting Sam Darnold could be an all-time blunder for the Giants

Song of the Day: