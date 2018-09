Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma have a superstar quarterback in Kyler Murray succeeding Baker Mayfield, but that does not mean Riley deserves all the credit. Well, that is according to Baker Mayfield. Not long after NFL analyst Matt Miller tweeted his exchange with a scout questioning how much of Mayfield’s success was coaching, Mayfield fired back:

Lincoln is the best coach in the country. But you’re ignorant if you think Kyler isn’t talented. Pure ignorance. Not your first take that shows your lack of actual knowledge. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) September 15, 2018

Hmm.