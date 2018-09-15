Browns Done With Josh Gordon After He Showed Up Late, Was 'Not Himself'

Josh Gordon is a free agent. The Cleveland Browns announced they would release Gordon on Saturday and the reasons why are beginning to trickle out.

Browns announce they are releasing Josh Gordon pic.twitter.com/rlQGCtPIVI — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 15, 2018

Mary Kay Cabot updated the situation:

Updated: #Browns Gordon showed up late to the facility on Saturday morning and was 'not himself.' Red flag for possible substance use was the concern of some in the org, sources tell clevelanddotcom https://t.co/KMdBeX9JVO — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 15, 2018

Reports also claim Gordon was healthy all week, then showed up late on Saturday and had a hamstring injury all of a sudden. The Browns ruled him out for Sunday’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints before deciding to release him.

The fact that Cabot is reporting Gordon was “not himself” is a really bad sign for a guy who has struggled with substance abuse issues for years.

The 27-year-old receiver is as physically gifted as anyone at his position in the NFL, but he hasn’t been able to escape his off-field demons. He was suspended for the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons and has only played in 11 games since the end of the 2013 season.

Given his immense talent it wouldn’t be shocking if a team took a chance on him immediately. He’s the same guy who caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in 2013 and earned first-team All-Pro honors.

Hopefully he gets his life together.

UPDATE: The Browns apparently were set to release Gordon but have been getting calls from teams and may trade him instead. They have until Monday to work something out:

Teams already calling the Browns, who league sources believe are far more likely to trade Josh Gordon than release him. Gordon is a vested vet and is not subject to waivers. So if he is cut, he is a free agent and can sign where he wants, for what he wants. A lot at stake. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2018