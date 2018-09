North Texas’ Keegan Brewer returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown against Arkansas because no one tackled him. And it wasn’t for lack of opportunity because Brewer just stood stationary after fielding the ball on the 10-yard line. Razorbacks players, clearly thinking a fair catch had been called, just let him be. By the time they realized what was happening, it was way too late.

One of those things you need to see to believe, and something Arkansas fans won’t ever want to see again.