Josh Donaldson is a real one for this 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/mIPcNrq4as — Kent (@RealKentMurphy) September 14, 2018

New Cleveland Indian Josh Donaldson is making a good impression with the fanbase by acting like a decent human being. Revolutionary strategy, right? Here he is yanking a kid out of the stands in Tampa to play some catch. And not just any kid … a kid with a strong and accurate arm now on scouts’ radars.

Come for the nice moment. Stay for the dramatic commentary. Something for everyone: cynics and true believers.