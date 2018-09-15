Weather Channel Defends Mike Seidel After Wobbly Hurricane Video Goes Viral

The Weather Channel’s Mike Seidel has been providing live coverage of Hurricane Florence from Wilmington, North Carolina. That coverage necessitates he report from outside as the elements worsen. Why? Because it’s great television, that’s why.

Seidel has found himself in the crosshairs of internet sleuths, however, after an odd video of him struggling to maintain footing in the wind happened to include to passersby casually strolling around without trouble in the background of his shot.

Certainly an odd juxtaposition.

The Weather Channel issued a statement defending Seidel.

“It’s important to note that the two individuals in the background are walking on concrete, and Mike Seidel is trying to maintain his footing on wet grass, after reporting on-air until 1:00 a.m. ET this morning and is undoubtedly exhausted,” it read.

The easiest thing in the world to be is an armchair quarterback, but one would think he could have done his live shot while standing on the concrete after a long day. Then again, that probably wouldn’t have been as dramatic and/or authentic.

Standing in a hurricane: an even more thankless job than we previously thought.