Adam Schefter and Jay Glazer Have Different-Looking Info on Aaron Rodgers

Football fans went most of this past week wondering how severe Aaron Rodgers’ knee injury really is. Now a week after the injury happened, we are still left guessing with different-looking reports from two of the top NFL insiders. This morning, it was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Rodgers has no ligament damage in his knee. But FOX’s Jay Glazer is saying that Rodgers’ knee does indeed have ligament “strain”.
Glazer and Schefter are two of the most plugged-in NFL reporters in the world, therefore, it would do no good guessing who is right and who is wrong. Or maybe Schefter’s sources don’t consider a “strained” ligament to be “damaged”?
We’ll all be sideline MDs when we see how Rodgers moves against the Vikings today.
Comments