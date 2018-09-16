Adam Schefter and Jay Glazer Have Different-Looking Info on Aaron Rodgers

Football fans went most of this past week wondering how severe Aaron Rodgers’ knee injury really is. Now a week after the injury happened, we are still left guessing with different-looking reports from two of the top NFL insiders. This morning, it was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Rodgers has no ligament damage in his knee. But FOX’s Jay Glazer is saying that Rodgers’ knee does indeed have ligament “strain”.

Aaron Rodgers has no ligament damage in his knee but his injury could take up to two months to heal, per sources. For now, he will try to play through the pain. More here and on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown at 10 am.https://t.co/SHufo9po63 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2018

Aaron Rodgers has type of a deep bone bruise (along w ligament strain) that would keep “normal” people out for a while. Deep bone bruises cause an awful lot of pain and swelling and he and Packers will have to monitor throughout game. Wearing brace on knee today — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) September 16, 2018

Glazer and Schefter are two of the most plugged-in NFL reporters in the world, therefore, it would do no good guessing who is right and who is wrong. Or maybe Schefter’s sources don’t consider a “strained” ligament to be “damaged”?

We’ll all be sideline MDs when we see how Rodgers moves against the Vikings today.