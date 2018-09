We went over in detail how the Packers got hosed by a roughing the passer penalty on Clay Matthews, who had the temerity to tackle Kirk Cousins a split second after he released what would have been a game-clinching interception had it not been called back.

Michael Wilbon, for whom new roughing the QB rules have been a point of contention for years, tweeted about the penalty and was retweeted by Packers receiver Davante Adams:

They’re not wrong.