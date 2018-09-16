VIDEO: Damontae Kazee Ejected for Dirty Helmet to Helmet Hit on Cam Newton

Atlanta’s Damontae Kazee was ejected for striking Cam Newton with a nasty helmet-to-helmet hit in the second quarter:
This play was very similar to the hit last week Andrew Luck took from Shawn Williams which also led to an ejection.
A lot of empty seats.
Best Bets for NFL week 2 according to the sharps.
Rutgers is now the worst.
Interesting writing.
Comments