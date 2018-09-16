Details on New Fox Sports Radio Daily Lineup

USA Today Sports

FOX Sports Radio debuts its new lineup on Monday with two new daily shows that are being promoted from its weekend slate, a spokesperson from its parent company Premiere Networks confirmed to The Big Lead. The two shows will be Straight Outta Vegas with RJ Bell from 6-7pm ET and The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker from 7-10pm ET.

The shows replace programs hosted by JT The Brick and Steve Gorman; The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon is also picking up an extra hour and will now be broadcasted from 10pm-2am ET. The new shows will largely be on the terrestrial affiliates that their predecessors were on (200-300 for Bell and over 300 for Broussard & Parker). Both will stream on the iHeartRadio app; Broussard & Parker will also be on SiriusXM channel 83.

Here is what the Fox Sports Radio hosting lineup will look like on weekdays now (all times Eastern):

6-9am – Clay Travis
9am-noon – Dan Patrick
noon-3pm – Colin Cowherd or Rich Eisen
3-6pm – Doug Gottlieb
6-7pm – RJ Bell
7-10pm – Chris Broussard and Rob Parker
10pm-2am – Jason Smith and Mike Harmon
2-6am – Ben Maller

R.J. Bell, the founder of pregame.com, will focus his show on gambling. Add this program to the sports gambling gold rush we mentioned a couple weeks ago in which we summarized all the new TV and streaming programs. Parker & Broussard, who will be on the air in drive-time on the West Coast, will be generalist. Broussard of course has a heavy NBA background from his work at the New York Times, ESPN, and FS1.

Other national shows that these two new programs will compete with include Spain & Fitz (6-9pm ET) and Freddie & Fitzsimmons (9pm-1am ET) on ESPN Radio and Nick Wright on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Radio (6-8pm ET).

Disclosure: The Big Lead’s editor-in-chief Jason McIntyre has a weekend show on Fox Sports Radio. 

