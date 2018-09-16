Details on New Fox Sports Radio Daily Lineup

FOX Sports Radio debuts its new lineup on Monday with two new daily shows that are being promoted from its weekend slate, a spokesperson from its parent company Premiere Networks confirmed to The Big Lead. The two shows will be Straight Outta Vegas with RJ Bell from 6-7pm ET and The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker from 7-10pm ET.

The shows replace programs hosted by JT The Brick and Steve Gorman; The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon is also picking up an extra hour and will now be broadcasted from 10pm-2am ET. The new shows will largely be on the terrestrial affiliates that their predecessors were on (200-300 for Bell and over 300 for Broussard & Parker). Both will stream on the iHeartRadio app; Broussard & Parker will also be on SiriusXM channel 83.

Here is what the Fox Sports Radio hosting lineup will look like on weekdays now (all times Eastern):

– 6-9am – Clay Travis

– 9am-noon – Dan Patrick

– noon-3pm – Colin Cowherd or Rich Eisen

– 3-6pm – Doug Gottlieb

– 6-7pm – RJ Bell

– 7-10pm – Chris Broussard and Rob Parker

– 10pm-2am – Jason Smith and Mike Harmon

– 2-6am – Ben Maller

R.J. Bell, the founder of pregame.com, will focus his show on gambling. Add this program to the sports gambling gold rush we mentioned a couple weeks ago in which we summarized all the new TV and streaming programs. Parker & Broussard, who will be on the air in drive-time on the West Coast, will be generalist. Broussard of course has a heavy NBA background from his work at the New York Times, ESPN, and FS1.

Other national shows that these two new programs will compete with include Spain & Fitz (6-9pm ET) and Freddie & Fitzsimmons (9pm-1am ET) on ESPN Radio and Nick Wright on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Radio (6-8pm ET).

Disclosure: The Big Lead’s editor-in-chief Jason McIntyre has a weekend show on Fox Sports Radio.